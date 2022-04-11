Tuesday, April 12

Make your move. Consider what makes you happy, and work to incorporate it into your daily routine. Honing your skills and setting yourself up for advancement will give you the confidence to go one step further than you’ve ever gone. Live up to your expectations, and the rewards you receive will give you hope for a better future.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Follow through with your intentions. Don’t let anyone push you in a direction you don’t care to go. Follow your instincts and your heart, and take charge. It’s up to you to pursue your goals.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take the initiative to get things done. Don’t wait for someone to make a move. Step up and take charge. Your independence and leadership qualities will help you get things done and get ahead. Set high standards and expectations.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Make your point heard. Be direct about what you want and why. Set guidelines and boundaries, and stick to your plan. You don’t have to keep up with anyone. The only person you must please is yourself.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Offer exciting suggestions. Make a difference to something that matters to you. Update your look or qualifications, and it will help you convince others that you are ready for a new challenge.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Common sense will pay off. Put more thought into how you handle your finances. Use charm and finesse, and you will make an impression on someone influential. Budget wisely.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Listen carefully and respond with clarity. A good connection with someone who shares your sentiments will give you the courage to pursue your goal. Share your vision and your experiences.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Do it yourself if you want something done. Make use of your time and talent, and you’ll reach your destination. A reward will give you the incentive to pick up the pace.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Tweak your space at work or home to make it more convenient. Don’t begrudge yourself something that brings you joy or peace of mind. Refuse to let anyone dump others’ responsibilities onto you.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take better care of your health and well-being. Don’t take a risk or let someone put you in a vulnerable position. Stay on top of your expenses. When pushed, push back.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Say what’s on your mind, but be ready to back your claims. Attitude will play a role in how well you do and whom you impress. Use common sense and charm, and be willing to compromise.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Do your homework. Preparation is essential if you want to avoid being railroaded. Show compassion and offer suggestions.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Leave nothing to chance or unfinished. When it comes to delivering on your promises, accuracy and promptness are the best ways to gain respect. Romance is on the rise.

