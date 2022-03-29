Wednesday, March 30

An impulsive move will be to your detriment and take much longer to reverse than you anticipate. Put your energy where it will do the most good, and ensure that you leave nothing undone. Stipulate your concerns and goals when dealing with people who offer good advice and hands-on help. Exhibit self-control.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Speak your mind and oversee anything you want others to do correctly. You’ll get plenty of help, but it won’t all be adequate. Consistency and responsibility are necessary if you’re going to reach your mark.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Look inward and make adjustments that soothe your soul. Put an end to what makes you unhappy and take charge of your life. Be responsible and make decisions that promote self-improvement.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Put your heart into whatever you choose to do, and don’t let anyone lead you astray. Take the initiative, think for yourself and do what’s right and best for you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Let your actions speak for you. Dive into what’s important to you, and you’ll overcome any barrier you encounter. Expand your skills and qualifications, and seek help from experts.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Distance yourself from anyone making unrealistic moves. Don’t jeopardize your position or reputation or take responsibility for someone’s blunder. Stand your ground and protect your rights.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take pride in what you do and share what you discover with people working to achieve similar results. A partnership that brings out the best in you looks promising. Pursue educational opportunities.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — It’s up to you to revise your schedule to help you achieve your goals. You can’t depend on others to make you happy, but you can strive to do so yourself.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Test the water and head in a direction that makes you feel good about yourself and your efforts. Enlightenment and personal growth will help you attain the serene mindset you’re after.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Explore possibilities, but don’t believe everything you hear. If something sounds too good to be true, ask questions. Avoid temptation and indulgence, and work to find the truth.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You’ll gain insight into what’s possible. Consider how to tweak your skills to suit trends, and you’ll discover a path that leads to success. A domestic change is encouraged.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t look around when you need to focus on what’s in front of you. Consider what you enjoy doing and how you can add to your qualifications to help you excel. Don’t make a move prematurely.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Let your emotions and intuition lead the way, and you’ll discover how to incorporate your dreams into your routine. Procrastination will be your enemy today, so get moving.

