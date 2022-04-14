Friday, April 15

Go the distance, leave nothing to chance and take responsibilities seriously. Make a difference and take care of important matters. Up your game and use your skills and experience. Emphasize how you want things to unfold and what you are willing to do to get what you want.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Spend time with someone who has something interesting to say or offer. The outcome will help you see the wisdom of joining forces and making compromises to reach a common goal. Share your thoughts.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You can change your mind, but do your best not to disrupt the lives of others when doing so. Have a backup plan in place, and everyone will be happy with the decisions you make. Keep the peace.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Pay attention, listen carefully and be compassionate and understanding, but don’t buy into something dodgy. Do your homework and make the adjustments you need to succeed.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Test your strength and ability to find solutions. Be proactive and helpful. The difference you can make will give others a nudge that starts a movement. Trust and believe in yourself.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Watch what others do, but don’t make an unnecessary move. Pay attention to detail and put more time and effort into getting along with others and getting things done on time.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Put in the time and finish what you start. People will judge you on how you live up to your promises and follow through with your plans. Actions speak louder than words.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Focus on your relationships with others. How you deal with situations will determine how well you are received. Offer insight, suggestions and understanding.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t take anything for granted. Do what you say and don’t depend on others. Independence will give you the edge and help you stand out. Be true to yourself and do things your way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Toughen up and put your reputation on the line. Refuse to let anyone lead you astray or talk you into wasting your time. Concentrate on what you want and a lifestyle that offers peace of mind.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Change begins with you. Take the plunge, present your case and head in a direction that makes you happy. Replace what isn’t working for you. Say no to emotional manipulation.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t let emotions take you in a direction that disrupts your relationship with a friend, relative or peer. Be true to yourself. Don’t share your plans until you know you can deliver the goods.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Keep everyone guessing while you put everything in place. Plotting a direct route to where you want to be will make your life easier and win you the praise and support you desire.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0