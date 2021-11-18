Friday, Nov. 19

Engage in something that makes you feel alive. Put an end to what’s no longer of importance to you. Be aggressive and innovative moving forward, and you’ll discover you have something to offer that you enjoy doing. Aim for peace of mind, explore possibilities and embrace love and romance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Look at the possibilities and do something that excites you. It’s your responsibility to make things happen, so stop waiting and start doing. Reach out to a friend or colleague and share your thoughts.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Keep your emotions hidden. Be secretive about your plans until you have everything in place. Don’t let anyone use emotional manipulation to throw you off track. Trust your instincts.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t let temptation take control. Size up situations and be accountable for what you say and do. How you respond to others will determine what you get in return.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Follow through with your plans, and don’t argue a moot point. Don’t get involved in joint ventures or shared expenses. Focus on what you know and do best, and keep your life simple.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Chat all you like, but stick to the truth. If you exaggerate or embellish, someone will speak up and make you look bad. Focus more on what you can do for others instead of trying to outmaneuver them.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Budget for something that will make your life easier. Refuse to let anyone talk you into a shared expense that will add to your debt and cause worry. Take good care of your health.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Concentrate on achieving your goal, and don’t stop until you get satisfactory results. Refuse to give in to someone’s manipulative rhetoric.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Set up a plan and follow it through to completion. How you do things will provide a lesson to onlookers. Refuse to let anyone interfere or take charge. Embrace life wholeheartedly.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — A creative outlet will attract attention. Take a step in a direction that allows you to express yourself openly and offers you a chance to explore possibilities. Romance is favored.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Reach out to someone who understands you. Having supportive people around will encourage you to deal with situations that are dragging you down.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Accept a leadership position, and you’ll get things done. Your ability to take on opposition using common-sense integrity will raise your profile.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Pay attention to what things cost before spending money on something you don’t need. Focus more on personal improvement, health and fitness. Enjoy the company of someone sensible.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0