Tuesday, March 15

Bide your time, do the groundwork and leave no room for error. Put your energy to good use, and you’ll get the acknowledgment you desire. Hard work and dedication will pay off if you spend time perfecting what’s important and honing your skills to suit your needs. Work quietly behind the scenes to ensure everything falls into place.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Slow down; don’t let temptation lead you astray. Be diligent and consider your options, the cost involved and the consequences if things don’t go as planned. Be open to experimentation.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Dig in and do what you can to make a difference. Your input and dedication will impress someone who can help you advance. Do your homework before you make a physical change or commitment.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Say little and do a lot. Size up situations and schedule your time to ensure you fulfill your obligations. Refuse to let emotional issues interfere with your responsibilities.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Put your heart into taking care of your duties. Refuse to let anyone lead you astray or take advantage of your time, skills and helpful nature. A family burden is best dealt with privately.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Focus on partnerships and working alongside others. New information will change how you do things. Address financial, medical and contractual concerns with practicality and insight.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t take on responsibilities that you can’t accomplish on your own. Relying on others will lead to disappointment. Know your limitations and make promises based on your capabilities.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Consider suggestions and new ideas. Putting a unique spin on whatever you do or say will give you the edge and help you gain valuable support. You can do something great!

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Keep expenses to a minimum. Determine what you can do without and sell what you no longer need. Focus on personal gain, fitness and achieving peace of mind. Excess will get you nowhere.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Deal with issues that are holding you back. Putting off difficult conversations will hinder your chance to get moving on things you genuinely want to do. Clear up unfinished business.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Concentrate on what’s doable. Listen to what others have to offer, but don’t take a risk or trust someone offering the impossible. Emotional spending and joint ventures will disrupt your plans.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Home improvements that enhance your ability to earn money, live and follow your dreams are within reach. Adjustments to how you use your cash, skills and experience will be crucial.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Make an honest assessment of your life and relationships, and follow a path that suits your needs. Trusting someone to look out for your interests will put you in an awkward position.

