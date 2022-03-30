Thursday, March 31

Put your heart and soul into whatever you do this year. Get the lowdown and focus on a plan. Your enthusiasm will be infectious and will draw interest and support from people with innovative suggestions. Hard work will cultivate stability and give you peace of mind.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Intelligence and persuasiveness will be your tickets to success. Express your thoughts and use your experience to get others to see things your way. Personal gain is apparent.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Put your energy where it counts. How much you accomplish will determine what happens next. Bold action will ward off criticism and complaints. Play to win, but be scrupulous at all times.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Keep your life simple, your plans doable and your expenditures reasonable. The decisions you make and the information you share will determine how much help you’ll receive.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Work alone, or at least avoid conversations about sensitive issues. Getting into a nasty debate won’t solve a problem or help you take care of your responsibilities. Pay attention to your duties.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Pay attention to what others say, and you’ll learn a lot about life and what you can do to excel. A partnership nurtured lovingly will enhance your life and encourage future advantages. Romance is favored.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Look for the good in everything and everyone. A positive attitude will help you bring about worthwhile change. You have more options than you realize. Discuss your likes and dislikes.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t act quickly. Own the stage and set priorities that suit your needs. Speak from the heart and align yourself with people who share your sentiments. Don’t commit to something in haste.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Step back if you aren’t ready to decide. Stay put until you reach a better understanding of potential consequences. Don’t be fooled by someone who doesn’t share your vision.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Rely on sources you can trust. Someone’s experience can offer a wealth of information to help you decide what you need to do. Put your emotions aside for the time being.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Do something that excites you. Let your creativity flow, and you’ll discover a way to mix what you do well with something that exhilarates you. Avoid people who like to play devil’s advocate.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Stop and think before making a move. Don’t follow in someone’s footsteps when doing your own thing is the route to happiness and satisfaction. Think your plan through.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’ll have plenty of ideas, but before you convince others to participate in something, make sure you can provide the results you promise. Abide by rules and regulations.

