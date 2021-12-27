Tuesday, Dec. 28

Timing is critical, and knowing when to start and when to stop will determine your success. Listen to your inner voice, and you will discover what works best for you. Embrace change and activate skills that can help you overcome obstacles. Push your emotions aside, let go of the past and do what makes you happy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take a unique approach to life. Make changes that will clear the path to a brighter future. Put your heart on the line and be honest about your feelings. Set your plans in motion.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t believe everything you hear. Check the facts and walk away from any deal that asks for too much and gives too little. Go over personal paperwork to ensure you have everything up to date.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Keep your wallet in a safe place. The temptation to buy things you don’t need will be high. Put more emphasis on making personal gains, stabilizing your future and improving your lifestyle.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Listen carefully and observe how others react. Don’t feel pressured to make a move if you are unprepared. Look to someone you respect for advice; you’ll get a different perspective.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A change will spark your imagination and push you in a new and exciting direction. Express your desire to make a difference, and someone influential will support you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — What you know may not help you when dealing with your peers if you let your emotions get in the way. Stick to the truth to avoid trouble and sticky situations. Protect your reputation.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — If you are fun to be with, everyone will want to be with you. Put on a happy face, share memories with a loved one and make plans. Taking control of your life will ease stress.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t feel that you must follow the crowd or bend to someone’s persuasive tactics. Change is good only if it improves your life. When in doubt, step back and gain some perspective.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Get in touch with someone who makes you laugh. Sharing your feelings and plans will encourage you to initiate a stabilizing lifestyle change. Focus on what you need to do.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Emotions will surface regarding domestic matters. Don’t act in haste or say something you’ll regret. Bide your time, use your resources and ensure that the changes you make are warranted.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You’ll receive mixed messages from friends, relatives and colleagues. Don’t rely on others. Do your due diligence, and leave no room for error. Say what’s on your mind and get things done.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Research things that will help you get ahead. Learn all you can and be ready to stretch your mind. Don’t let anger take the reins when progressive action can turn a negative into a positive.

