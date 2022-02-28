Tuesday, March 1

Sit on all information you receive until you verify what’s coming down the pipeline. Speaking too quickly will lead to conflicts and errors. Listen carefully, follow the dots and focus on performance, presentation and building a strong base. Refuse to let anyone pressure you into anything; time is on your side, so use it to your benefit.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — It’s OK to change your mind. When in doubt, don’t worry about taking a step back and assessing the situation. Draw on your resources and the people you trust, and you’ll find the best path.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Have patience; if you act quickly, mistakes will happen. Keep your plans secret until you can confidently present what you have to offer. Don’t expect to win over someone who prefers to run the show.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A clear head is required when dealing with others. Be a good listener, and you’ll come across information that can help you make positive suggestions. An act of kindness will pay off.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Concentrate on what’s important to you and refuse to let anyone lure you off course. An adamant approach will deter interference and encourage you to do the best job possible.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Stick to what you know and do best. Look on the bright side and use your skills innovatively, and you’ll come out on top. A partnership will be a learning experience. Romance is favored.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t let an outsider mess with your plans. Stick close to those who have your back, and you will outmaneuver anyone who gets in your way. Don’t feel pressured by changes made by others.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You have plenty to look forward to, so don’t waste time worrying about something you cannot change. Plant your feet firmly on the ground and work to make a difference. Follow your heart.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Mental stimulation will help you stay out of trouble. Seek the facts. Once you have evidence to substantiate your beliefs, you can move forward. Don’t trust hearsay.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — How you go about putting changes in play will affect the outcome. Don’t make guesses when your success depends on accuracy, know-how and skill. Romance is in the stars.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Live and learn. Listen carefully and refuse to let your emotions get in the way of a good decision. Don’t believe everything you hear. An exaggerated statement will prove costly.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Reorganize how you handle money matters and how you approach work and living conditions. A positive change will make a massive difference to your mood and conduct. Romance is on the rise.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t feel obligated to respond or change because of what someone decides to do; focus on what’s important to you and move along. Trust your instincts, not what others try to lead you to believe.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0