Saturday, March 12

Expand your interests, hone your skills and focus on personal growth and self-improvement. Strive for perfection. Look at what’s trending and set big goals. It’s time to break new ground and discover what you can do. Change what is no longer working for you.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Turn your ideas into a reality. Invite change and adventure into your life and explore possibilities that excite you. Take control, expand your interests and greet life with gusto.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep your thoughts and plans to yourself until you have a foolproof strategy. Don’t let your emotions get in the way of your success. Preparation is the key to personal gain.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Concentrate on what you can accomplish, not on the impossible. Put a strategy in place and expand your plans slowly and with precision. Pay attention to details and costs.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t overlook the obvious. Do your research and get your facts straight before you act. Knowledge and education are critical when dealing with people trying to take advantage of you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Embrace change, be the instigator and improve your life. Make decisions based on experience and verified information. Use your attributes to get ahead, and market and present what you have to offer.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Gather information to help you get ahead. Don’t make an unnecessary change. Bide your time and do things right the first time. Assess relationships and determine who is beneficial and who is dead weight.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Pitch in and do your part. Network, seek out organizations that interest you and work alongside people who share your concerns. A lifestyle change will be difficult but worthwhile.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Stay focused on what’s important to you. Take care of responsibilities quickly, and you’ll get to spend more time with your loved ones. A personal change will lift your spirits.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Be receptive to what others have to say and respond with thoughtfulness. Your willingness to help will make a difference and put you in a better position when you want something in return.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t believe everything you hear. Getting together with friends or family will have its ups and downs. Avoid indulgence. Remain calm, in control and healthy.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Reminiscing with a loved one will lead to positive changes. Taking better care of yourself and your finances will put your mind at ease. Create a strategy that encourages personal gain.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Lie low, work on something that matters to you and avoid emotionally draining situations. Don’t take a risk that can lead to injury or poor health. Abide by the rules and regulations.

