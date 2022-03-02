Thursday, March 3

Draw on all your resources. Be a leader, and incorporate your experience, knowledge and skills into making your life better. Consider the possibilities and aim to make your dreams come true. Opportunity knocks, so be ready to take advantage of whatever comes your way. Romance, personal growth and self-improvement are featured.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Refuse to let red tape hold you back. Ensure all documents are ready in order to avoid setbacks. Take the initiative by putting your ideas and plans into play. New beginnings are within reach.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Keep your secrets to yourself. Sharing too much information will disrupt your relationship with someone in a position to influence your future.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Someone’s change of heart will put you in a good position. You will receive the help you need if you are clear about your plans and desires. Celebrate with a loved one.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Think for yourself and proceed with your plans, regardless of temptation. Intelligence and practicality will help you advance. Be wary of a scheme someone presents.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Formulate a plan and follow through. You can bring about change that will improve your chance to advance. Take advantage of an opportunity. Romance is encouraged.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Avoid getting into a compromising position. Keep your thoughts to yourself, and don’t sign up for something you don’t fully comprehend.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — It’s up to you to make a change. Trust your instincts and follow your heart. Enhance a meaningful relationship by spending quality time together. A lifestyle change looks promising.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Go over all your options and consider what’s doable and affordable. Don’t back yourself into a corner because you don’t know how to say no. Procrastination is the enemy.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Keep everyone guessing until you are ready to make your move. Explore the possibility of changing your residence, lifestyle or direction.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Proceed with caution. Someone will be eager to make you look bad or take advantage of you. Choose your words carefully, and don’t make promises you don’t want to keep.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Work hard, and you will find a way to reach your goal. Being adaptable will help you adjust to the necessary changes involved in the process. Romance will enhance your day.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Control situations before someone tries to take charge. Be respectful of others, but don’t let them walk all over you. Do what brings you joy and peace of mind.

