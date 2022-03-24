Friday, March 25

Keep life simple, change what’s necessary and strive to play fair. Don’t look on the dark side or dwell on the past when the future depends on you embracing life with an open mind. Reassess your options and put your energy where it counts. Use your skills to turn what makes you happy into a fruitful endeavor.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — A tough situation has more to offer than you realize. Avoiding the inevitable won’t help you get ahead. Take a chance and try something you’ve never done. Don’t fear change or give up on your dreams.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Delve into research that reveals potential pitfalls that can hinder your progress. Don’t let a change someone makes disrupt your plans.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Keep secrets to yourself. If you reveal too much information, it will damage your reputation. Put your energy into a physical outlet.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Someone will pull you in a positive direction. Don’t let your emotions get in the way of a good thing. Move forward with enthusiasm, and let your imagination and creativity lead you to success.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Pick up information quickly. Take responsibility for your life, future and the changes necessary to reach your goal. Raise your profile using self-promotion. Education will be necessary to advance.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Embrace change. You stand to make progress if you use your intelligence, money and originality to gain momentum and draw attention to what you have to offer. Honest communication will be crucial.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Evaluate contracts and shared expenses. Show interest in others’ contributions and do whatever it takes to maintain equality and avoid potential disruption of your current lifestyle.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Take the most inviting path. Put your heart into something purposeful. Share your thoughts and use intelligence and imagination to reach your target.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Keep busy; idle time will give others the chance to try your patience. An emotional issue will be difficult to resolve. Be a good listener and observer, and avoid conflict.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Observe the opposition, and you’ll gain insight into how to handle the changes going on around you. A positive change at home will help eliminate a problem. Don’t take a health or financial risk.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Embrace the positive aspect of a situation and find an outlet that suits you. Act and follow through with your plans.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — It’s up to you to fulfill your dreams. Think big, but stick to a budget you can afford. Balance and integrity will help you reach the finish line. You can get things done on your own.

