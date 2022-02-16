Thursday, February 17

Stay on target. Focus on what you want to achieve. Express your desires and explore your options. Take the initiative and change whatever isn’t working for you. Put your heart, soul and intelligence into getting what you want. It’s up to you to strive for peace and happiness. Live life your way.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Nurture relationships. Recognize what others want and need from you, and it will be easier to get what you want in return. Don’t feel pressured to agree with everything others say.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Come up with a plan and follow through. Strive to outdo any competitor. You don’t have to change anything; be yourself and do your best. Romance is encouraged.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Focus on what must get done. Don’t let others’ changes or uncertainty upset you or cause you to second-guess what you are doing. Stick to your game plan and make the most of your day. Remain calm.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Do as you please, even if you face opposition. Satisfy your needs, and you’ll feel empowered. An unusual connection with someone will surface if you take the road less traveled. Listen and learn.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Take a step back if someone interferes. Reset your plans and start over. Control your emotions and put on a happy face, regardless of what others do. Set your sights on your goal and go for it.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Tidy up around the house, and you’ll feel more at home and relaxed. Decluttering your space will help you sort through what you can donate or sell. Keep the necessities handy to ease stress.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t take a gamble. Stick to what you are familiar with and avoid uncertainty. Don’t feel the need to step into the spotlight unless you are prepared to take on more responsibility.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Do whatever it takes to implement change. Shift into high gear and seek out those you know you can count on to do a good job. An unusual suggestion will help you reach your goal.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Put an end to a situation that isn’t healthy or in your best interest. Question what you are doing and what you want to do next. Don’t take your eyes off the prize.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Be open to other people’s opinions, but don’t give up your beliefs. Take what you hear, learn and experience, and formulate a unique plan. Once you pick a path, others will follow.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Be careful who you trust and believe. Verify facts and be willing to do the work yourself to avoid unnecessary expenses and putting yourself in a vulnerable position. Use your intellect.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take on whatever comes your way with enthusiasm. Don’t wait for others to act; be the first to strike, and make your position clear to anyone who wants to mess with your plans. Follow your heart.

