Saturday, March 19

How you approach life, love, happiness and what’s meaningful to you will contribute to your security and comfort for years to come. Contemplate the consequences before you make a move, and you’ll make a better decision. Don’t limit the possibilities; make use of what’s available.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Leave nothing to chance. Let experience lead the way and intuition step in when necessary. Be willing to fight for what’s right, and walk away from no-win situations. Be true to yourself.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Live in the moment. Don’t waste time pleasing someone who finds fault in everything. Lighten up. Life is what you make it, so do things your way.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Adjust to what’s going on around you and use any opportunity you get to explore and expand something that interests you. Check out what you need to do to start something new or finish what you’ve left undone.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Consider whether you are heading in the right direction. Talk to someone in the know about what you’d like to do. Sign up for a course or scour the internet for information, and you’ll gain insight into possibilities. Romance is featured.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Invest in yourself. Be willing to go the distance to ensure you get the most out of what you have to offer. Don’t let what others do shatter your confidence or cause you to question the things you want to pursue.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Get in the game, play to win and don’t worry about what others do or say. Make changes that put your mind at ease and make your life easier.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Rely on experience to help evaluate sensitive situations. Listen to others and respond with compassion; you’ll bring about positive change.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Do something that makes you happy, motivates you or encourages you to spend more time with a loved one. Set a personal goal, and distance yourself from wastes of money or time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t share secrets. Stay focused on something that you enjoy doing. An innovative idea will give you a new lease on life.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Stay out of the line of fire. Someone will twist things around to satisfy their needs. Keep your facts straight and focus on your needs.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — File away information others share, and it will give you the edge. Search for a unique outlet to use your skills and money, and you’ll figure out a way to enrich your life.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Plan your next move. A safety net will put your mind at ease. A joint venture or sharing expenses with a loved one appears promising.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0