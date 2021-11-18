Saturday, Nov. 20

Assess what's going on around you and embrace changes that will help you reformat your routine to fit your lifestyle. It's up to you to start doing things that bring you peace of mind. Refuse to let others push you in a direction that doesn't suit your needs.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Too much of anything will weigh you down. Pass along things you no longer use. Take a strict approach to decluttering your space and making it more conducive to furthering your long-term goals.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Take care of unfinished business. You'll feel better when your responsibilities are taken care of and you are free to do something enjoyable with someone special. Be honest.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Don't take on too much. Look at what you are up against and call in people you can count on to help. Sharing and caring will set the stage for a great day.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Spend time at home. Clear a space that will allow you to pursue something that interests you. Take charge of projects, and delegate jobs to people you want to work alongside.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Leave nothing to chance when dealing with emotional situations. Don't get involved in gossip or neglect to complete important paperwork. Take the necessary steps to achieve your dreams.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Get involved in something that will help your community. Your input will lead to an unexpected opportunity. Don't take risks that can lead to illness or injury. A joint venture will be disappointing.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Embrace change, go with the flow and navigate your way through obstacles like a pro. Use experience, intuition and intelligence, and you will outmaneuver any challenger or rival.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Stick to the truth and ask questions if you think someone is withholding information. Educational pursuits will help you understand the ins and outs of something that interests you. Expand your mind.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Find a way to use your skills differently, and you'll come up with a shortcut that will help you stay ahead of your workload. Sign up for something unique, and it will give you a needed boost.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Consider what's going on in your vicinity and voice your opinion. Anger won't solve anything, but a valid suggestion will help you win support. Do what you can to improve your life.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Control your emotions. When in doubt, be a good listener. Plan something special for you and a loved one. An affectionate gesture is encouraged. A proposal may be slightly misleading.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Take nothing and no one for granted. Ask questions and address anything that might pose a problem for you. Know what you are up against, and you'll figure out a way to succeed.

