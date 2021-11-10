Thursday, Nov. 11

Simplicity, moderation and the unabashed truth will help you find your way from start to finish. Be concise and leave nothing to chance. Do whatever it takes to keep your life free of unnecessary complications, excess and regret. Take the high road, and you’ll discover all kinds of unique opportunities that will contribute to your life and well-being.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Research will pay off. Diversity is the spice of life and will help you stay balanced and informed. Be an observer and a reluctant spender. Listen to experts, but let your gut lead the way.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t get ahead of yourself. Take a moment to look over the logistics and expenses of your plans. Evaluate the pros and cons, and revamp your project before you move further.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Pay attention to how you feel, look and handle emotional matters. Adjust your time and focus your energy on what makes the most sense. Keep up with your responsibilities.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Keep a tight rein on money matters. Having an unrealistic view of what’s possible will cause you to fall short. Stick to basics, and you’ll manage to get what’s necessary out of the way.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take a creative approach to work, and you will stand out. Keep expenses in mind, and you’ll come up with a cost-efficient and popular plan. A change of status looks promising.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Dig in and get things done. Move forward with confidence and do what you do best. Don’t overspend or exaggerate if you want to maintain a stellar reputation. Your performance can make a splash.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Look for bargains and avoid promising more than you can deliver. Too much of anything will lead to unnecessary stress. Uncertainty or inconsistency will not help you win support or favors.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — An intellectual approach, hard work and a positive attitude will help you excel. The research you do and the information you offer will boost your reputation and build your confidence.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Participate in a cause that concerns you. You will face opposition but, in the end, it will give you a sense of satisfaction that you stood up for your beliefs.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — A change at home results from your professional goals and the people you deal with daily. Don’t exaggerate or procrastinate. It’s essential to keep everyone updated and to balance your objectives.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Make positive changes. Don’t get involved in someone’s lofty scheme. Look out for your interests and maintain a healthy lifestyle. Discard what is no longer of use to you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You need to relax. Having downtime, getting back to basics and letting go of things you cannot change will help you realize what’s important. Go over your budget and make some lifestyle changes.

