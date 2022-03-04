Saturday, March 5A positive attitude will help you reach your goal. Seek out changes that will encourage less stress. Better organization and a minimalist approach to life will free up cash and give you the leeway to enjoy things that bring you peace of mind and happiness. Say no to demanding people and surround yourself with those who meet you in the middle

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You know what others expect of you and what you are willing to do, so be frank and get your priorities straight. A change you make will enhance your life in all respects.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — A disciplined approach will lead to success; using force will slow you down. Think before you act, and stick to a plan you know you can carry out. Patience will give you the upper hand.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Look at every angle and figure out what you can do to ensure success. You’ll capture the heart of someone special if you do something without being told. Don’t let drama interfere.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Run your ideas past someone you trust. Don’t let an outsider persuade you to take on the impossible. Protect your reputation, health and rights. Follow your heart and make decisions based on your needs.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Let your feelings be known by clearing the air. Dealing with emotional situations instead of fretting over them is favored. A meaningful relationship will require certainty in order to progress.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Question what isn’t working for you, and you’ll come up with a reasonable plan. Addressing issues head-on will give you the strength to stand up for what you want and to dismiss what worries you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Safeguard your cash. Emotional spending will be your downfall. You can show someone how much you care without going into debt. An affectionate gesture and sharing of plans will pay off.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Problems at home or with people who live with or near you will develop if you let your emotions take the reins. Listen, and choose your words wisely. With caution, you can salvage a sensitive situation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Worrying about what others think or say is a waste of time. Get back to the things you like to do and enjoy your day. Walk away from depressing situations and people.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Discipline is the key to your success. Plan your actions and follow through. Take control of whatever situation you face and refuse to let anyone interfere in your business.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Reminiscing will encourage you to implement pending changes at home. It’s up to you to lead if you want things done your way. Refuse to let a friend or relative try to slow you down.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Rely on experience to guide you. Straighten out what isn’t working for you anymore. A conversation with someone who can influence your plans will help clarify how best to proceed.

