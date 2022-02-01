Wednesday, Feb. 2

Keep things in perspective, chill out and simplify your life. Take on what’s necessary and concentrate on what’s important. Extreme focus will help you set a pattern that leads to success. Aim for steady progress and don’t let anyone confuse you or tempt you to deviate from your chosen path. Put self-improvement, romance and a positive lifestyle first.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take a leadership position. Distance yourself from people who keep changing their minds. Clarity, structure and discipline will carry you to the finish line. Don’t let go of your dreams.

PISCES (Feb.20-March 20) — Expansion will tempt you. Consider what’s involved and act accordingly. You can use unorthodox methods if you intend to oversee things every step of the way. Take control and see things through.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Knowing what you want is half the battle. Seek out people you know you can rely on for positive input and solid facts. Don’t disregard the past. You must learn from your mistakes.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Step into the spotlight. Regardless of how nervous you are or what jealous bystanders have to say, you are ready to perform. Pick yourself up and do what you do best.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You’ll face opposition if you are too open about what you plan to do next. Focus on how best to proceed. Pay attention to detail, follow through with confidence and cross that finish line.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Pick up the pieces, put them together and make headway. Look at the possibilities and use your persuasiveness to encourage others to see things your way. Be positive yet realistic.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t feel that you must jump if someone tells you to or asks for something. Take your time and decide what’s best for you. Pay more attention to your finances, and don’t take on unnecessary expenses.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — A last-minute change will play in your favor. Don’t hesitate to jump at a chance to do something new and exciting, network or socialize with someone informative and well-connected.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t make a fuss or get in the way. Concentrate on something you want to accomplish and designate your time to self-improvement, learning, and fixing or completing whatever you’ve left unfinished.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Do something that brings you joy. Spend more time at home clearing space for something you want to pursue or incorporate into your daily routine. Invite someone to help you in your efforts.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Dangle what you have in front of someone trying to beat you at your own game. Take charge and don’t let anyone get the better of you. Be wary of someone with what could be a personal vendetta.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You’ve got your finger on the pulse, and there is no need to slow down. Embrace change. Being bold and in charge will force others to value what you have to offer and respect your shrewdness.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0