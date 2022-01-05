Thursday, Jan. 6

Get back to basics, and you’ll turn your dream into a reality. Less fretting and more hands-on work will bring you closer to your destination. Let the past guide you to solid ground and encourage you to avoid making the same mistakes. Trust your instincts and set worthy yet practical goals.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Stand behind your beliefs and refuse to let anyone intervene in your private affairs. Consider how you can take advantage of a change. Put personal improvements first and make romance a priority.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Don’t let a change of plans disrupt your day. Carry on, regardless of the decisions others make. Don’t buy something you don’t need. Be smart when it comes to money and whom you trust.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Emotions will be close to the surface. Plan to do something energetic or time-consuming. The less idle time you have, the easier it will be to avoid getting into trouble or arguing.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Leave nothing to chance. Use your expertise and know-how to outsmart and outmaneuver anyone who gets in your way. Having focus will make it difficult for others to interfere in your business.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Do what’s necessary and keep moving. If you take time to explain your every move, you’ll lose momentum, and someone will make your life difficult and what you are trying to achieve impossible.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Stick to your plans. Follow a direct path and refuse to let emotions stand between you and doing what’s best. Someone will take advantage of you if you let them. Stay focused and proceed with discipline.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You’ll have some great ideas that come from the heart, but before you pass them along or get started, make sure your plan is foolproof. A wrong move can be costly and stressful.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — The way you handle your financial affairs will need revamping if you intend to avoid money worries. Think twice before you sign up for something that has hidden costs. Get the lowdown.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Network and be a good listener, and you’ll gain perspective on the possibilities that exist. A dream can turn into a reality if you are inventive and prepared to act.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Discipline and research will come in handy. A targeted, minimal response will have a favorable impact on the outcome of a domestic situation and save you money at the same time.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Concentrate on what you are trying to achieve and keep your words sparse. Giving the wrong impression will cause a rift with someone you want on your side. A steady pace will pay off. Romance is favored.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Move forward cautiously. Haste makes waste, and letting your emotions take charge will lead to mistakes. Calculate each scenario, and precisely map out your course of action.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0