Wednesday, Dec. 22

Work with people heading in a similar direction. Walk away from dead ends and situations that limit what you want to achieve. Set goals and adjust as you move forward. Consider every angle and pursue the path that favors your success. Do your own thing and develop promising partnerships. Personal growth and self-improvement are featured.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Fix up your surroundings and enjoy the comforts of home. The changes you make should ease stress, not add to your anxiety. Stop worrying and start enjoying what life has to offer.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Study situations thoroughly before you act. How you deal with partners, colleagues or superiors will lead to a change. You’ll want to ensure that what takes place is beneficial.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — A lifestyle change is overdue. Consider what makes you feel good about yourself and the direction in which you’re heading, and put a strategy in place. It’s time to get down to brass tacks.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Enjoy the company of people who share your concerns and interests. A festive event will allow you to network with someone who can influence your career. Be entertaining and understanding.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Insecurities and negativity will get you down. Walk away from people who are critical and divisive. Set new rules and standards that will help you head into the new year with optimism.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Be a help, not a hindrance. Put your energy into domestic and relationship improvements. Follow through and live up to the promises you make. Explore your options, but do your fair share.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t let gift-giving disgruntle you. Put a limit on spending and set your sights on things you can afford. It’s the thought, not the amount you spend, that will put a smile on someone’s face.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Your emotions will vary due to outside influences. Maintain dignity and common sense, regardless of what others do or say. Put your heart and soul into something that you can control.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — How you relate to others will affect how they treat you. A positive attitude, kind gestures and patience will win favors and gain respect. A physical or personal change will prove enlightening.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take care of unfinished business. If you count on others, you will be disappointed. Look for an opportunity to show what you have to offer. Problems at home will develop due to a lack of information.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — An emotional debate with a loved one will fester if you are indecisive. Gather facts and take a firm view to avoid being cornered by someone trying to take advantage of you. Trust your intuition.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Set limits and stick to your budget. Put in place last-minute preparations that will position you for a brighter future. Follow your heart and commit to a plan. Make up your mind and get moving.

