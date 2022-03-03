Friday, March 4

A pragmatic approach will help you avoid emotional interference. Show concern for others, but put yourself first. It’s important to protect your interests and follow through with your plans. Don’t feel obligated to follow the crowd or please others at your expense. Follow your heart and take responsibility for your happiness.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Know what you are up against before you engage in something that has emotional consequences. Explain your position, what you have to offer and what you want to happen. Honesty is the best policy.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Think and plan before you act. Keep the peace, control your emotions and do whatever it takes to proceed with a positive attitude. How you conduct yourself will impact what comes next.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Don’t let uncertainty set in when action is required. Look at all your choices and the myriad possibilities, and picture the outcome. Don’t limit what you can do by disengaging from talks.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Ask someone you trust to discuss confusing details. Getting a different perspective on what you can do will help you come to terms with what’s possible. Live within your means and follow through.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Bypass an emotional confrontation. Do something creative by expanding your interests and outlook. Share your dreams with someone you love or look up to. You will get helpful feedback.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Touch base with someone who offers good advice. The information you receive will help you decide whether to change your direction, living arrangements or lifestyle. Forming a partnership will add stability to your life. Divvy up responsibilities.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Take the pressure off yourself and those around you. Take time to relax or have some fun. Showing your playful side will win points with a loved one. Don’t be afraid to share your intentions.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Keep a watchful eye over what’s going on around you. Reach out to someone who is experiencing a tough time. Being a good listener will help you realize how someone feels about you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Connect with friends and catch up. The information you receive will help you figure out what to do next. A change of plans will convince you to follow a certain path. Explore the possibilities.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Spend more time at home. Fixing your surroundings to suit your needs will spark your imagination and push you in an informative and life-changing direction. Follow your heart.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Initiate your plans and keep moving forward. Refuse to let an emotional incident fester or slow your progress. Distance yourself from people who tend to overreact or bring you down.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Rethink your long-term strategy; you’ll discover what you want to pursue. Don’t follow anyone; it’s time to please yourself. Set guidelines to help you reach your goal, regardless of what others do.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0