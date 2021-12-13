Tuesday, Dec. 14

A liberated attitude will help you prepare for unexpected changes this year. Rise to all occasions and display your ability to adjust. Use your resources to overcome any obstacle and turn it into an opportunity. Rely on your intuition, not on what someone tells you. Honesty is the quickest path to peace of mind.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Keep your personal and professional lives separate. Indulgent behavior will make you look bad. Don’t share too much information with your peers, relatives or loved ones.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Embrace change and make it work for you. Invest time and effort into improving your domestic situation. An open discussion will lead to positive change. Honesty is the best policy.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Be observant, but don’t interfere. Pushing your beliefs or thoughts on others will backfire. Do what you can without ultimatums. Put your energy into professional gains.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t get angry; get moving. Take the initiative and make things happen. A change in how you approach your livelihood will affect the way others treat you. Be smart and use your skills wisely.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Don’t give in or give up. Anger will make you look bad. Pour your energy into something worthwhile. Focus on what you want to do and how you can turn it into a lucrative concern.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Inconsistency will rear its ugly head if you are gullible or lack initiative. Think matters through, budget wisely and don’t let outsiders interfere with your plans.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Be careful what you say and do. Someone in a position of power can make or break your plans. Choose your words carefully and execute your plans with precision.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Set a goal and relay your message with precision. You stand to gain mentally, physically and financially if you are direct and take control. Romance is favored.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Emotions will stand between you and what you want. If you overreact, take on too much or let someone steal your thunder, you will lose ground. Put your feelings aside and be practical.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — It’s up to you to make things happen. Don’t wait for someone to make the first move. Wasted time will lead to disappointment, regret and anger. There is nothing you can’t achieve!

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Pay attention to personal matters instead of getting involved in what’s happening to others. A steady pace will lead to the perks you want and the chance to meet people heading down a similar path.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You can take control of any situation if you speak from the heart. An energetic approach will help you build a better life. Let go of the past and finish what you start.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0