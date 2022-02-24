Friday, Feb. 25

Get your facts straight. Don’t act on assumptions. Be realistic about what’s possible. Be specific, and have your plans mapped out according to your skills, time and desire. Success comes from doing what’s best for you. Less time spent worrying about what others think or do and more time designated to your needs will encourage success and happiness.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — When in doubt, take the time to research. Go directly to the source and ask pertinent questions to ensure you make the right decision. Stay calm and look over all options.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Misinformation is apparent when trying to sort through documents and online sites and talking to experts. Leave nothing to chance and follow up on any discrepancies you encounter.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Address a concern wholeheartedly, and gather pertinent facts. Knowledge is power when faced with controversy or opposition. Don’t make unnecessary changes. Make every step you take count.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Work alone and ignore drama. Do your due diligence and ferret out the truth. Refuse to let anyone railroad you into something using emotional manipulation, temptation or lies.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Proceed with your plans. Gather information, check out the competition and network with those who show interest in what you are doing. Embrace the unusual, and consider partnerships that offer benefits.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Don’t let someone who holds you back rather than pushes you forward have a say. Take responsibility for your actions and accomplishments. Don’t wait for opportunities to come to you; manifest them.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Concentrate on what brings you joy and satisfies your soul. Explore how to use your skills, attributes and experience more effectively. Join forces with someone who brings out the best in you.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Use experience, resources and intelligence to figure out what works best for you to help you maintain a healthy financial position. Keep your life simple and functional, and focus on what’s important.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Plunge into what interests you, and embrace new possibilities. Consider new ways to repurpose old ideas and put your tools to work for you. It’s what you do that will make the difference.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Rethink your connection to someone who tends to get you in trouble or leans on you too much. Use your smarts to recognize when someone is taking advantage of you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Someone will complicate matters if you are gullible or too accommodating. Look out for your best interests. Home improvements will add to your comfort and ease stress. Put the past behind you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Reconnect with people who put a smile on your face. A good laugh will do you a world of good and help you get over any disappointments you harbor. Put your heart into something you enjoy doing.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0