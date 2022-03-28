Tuesday, March 29

Take the high road. Pursue your goals with strength, courage and intelligence. How you handle others will pay off. Aim for personal and financial stability, and put your mind at rest, knowing you have done the best you can. Physical and emotional improvements are favored, and working with a strong team is recommended.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Take stock of what you’ve done and what’s left to do. Taking an energetic approach and reaching out to those who complement your skills and share your mindset will encourage success.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Control your emotions when working alongside others. Making a change without consulting others will cause havoc. Use your power of persuasion to get others to do things your way.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Stick to instructions. Be wary of anyone who tries to lure you down a slippery slope. Temptation is the enemy, and intelligence and practicality will be necessary. Romance is apparent.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Keep your thoughts to yourself and do your own thing. You’ll leave others wondering what you’ll do next. A modern approach will capture the moment and put you in the spotlight.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Making a change based on your emotions could cost you. Think matters through before you act. Run your ideas by someone you love and trust, and together you’ll come up with a solid plan.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Get into the groove and make your move. You have plenty going for you, so don’t let anyone stand in your way. Be a leader, look at the big picture and focus on reaching your goals.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Participate in events that give you the platform you need to show everyone who you are and what you have to offer. Share your thoughts and intentions with someone who can help you.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Refuse to let anyone goad you into an argument. Gravitate toward people who encourage you to use your skills uniquely and live life your way. Make happiness your long-term goal.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Listen carefully, but don’t get into a debate with someone looking for a fight. Focus on professional gains and taking care of your responsibilities. Discipline will be required.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Work behind the scenes putting together a foolproof plan that will tip the scale in your favor. Precision and attention to detail will ensure that you gain momentum and get things done.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Set your sights on accomplishment. Wasting time on something that doesn’t fit your lifestyle, budget or skill set will leave you in a vulnerable position. Don’t be a follower.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Pay attention to others while letting your imagination run free. You are overdue for a change that will make you feel content and give you peace of mind. Follow a path that brings you joy.

