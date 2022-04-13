Thursday, April 14

Your ingenuity can help you overcome obstacles this year. Think outside the box and be innovative and willing to do things differently. Channel your energy into something that will bring high rewards. Don’t settle for less when you can transcend your expectations.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Plug away until you reach your destination. Your tenacity will be unbeatable, giving you the edge you need. Don’t hold back when you have so much to gain. Seize the moment and put your plans in motion.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take nothing for granted. Question anyone who makes ambiguous promises. A hidden agenda is likely. Proceed with caution, be realistic and make a change only if you have control of the outcome.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Ignore what’s happening around you and take care of your obligations. What you manage to accomplish is essential to maintaining your position, reputation and status. Live up to your word.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — A positive domestic change will lift your spirits. Do your best to promote comfort and tranquility and to surround yourself with the people who put a smile on your face.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Be specific when dealing with friends, relatives and colleagues. Don’t underestimate what someone can do. Share only information that you feel is necessary. A disciplined attitude will pay off.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Step outside your comfort zone and expand your mind. New ideas will help you bring about positive change. Embrace what life has to offer and put your heart and soul into something big.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Recognize your power and put it to the test. Focus on your pursuits. Rearrange your space to suit your needs and encourage your success.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — You may have to up your game. Use your imagination, and it will help you outmaneuver someone trying to take charge or hustle you. Personal improvement will turn out better than anticipated.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Show discipline and resolve when dealing with indulgent or manipulative people. Focus on what’s important to you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Good fortune is heading your way if you invest wisely. Discuss your plans with someone you respect, and make a change that improves your lifestyle and encourages you to lower debt and ease stress.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Be careful where you leave your money or possessions. Someone will be eager to talk you into something you don’t need.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Juggle things around so you can fit everything you want to do into your day. When dealing with sensitive issues, a diplomatic approach will help you skirt a debate.

