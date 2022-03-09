Thursday, March 10

Discipline is required if you plan to shorten your to-do list. Dedication, loyalty and responsibility for your accomplishments and happiness will ensure you reach your target. Embrace uncertainty as a chance to begin again or to replace what’s no longer working for you with something new and exciting. Take ownership of your life and make things happen.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Control your emotions to avoid a clash with a friend or relative. Be a good listener and take responsibility for your actions and promises. It’s time to pare things down and to streamline.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Find out all you can. Being well-informed will help you take control of whatever situation you encounter. Don’t let someone’s uncertainty leave you in a quandary. Be decisive.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Work to stay focused on your goals. Take the high road, regardless of what others do. Change only what’s necessary and stick to a budget you can afford. Don’t take a risk with your health.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Keep your life simple and your plans and promises doable. Have a plan and budget in place, and be willing to do the work yourself. Walk away from temptation, ludicrous schemes and pushy people.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Know what you want before getting into a discussion with someone who doesn’t share your opinion or wants to discourage you. Doing what’s right is what matters at the end of the day. Live and learn.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Emotional situations will surface when dealing with shared responsibilities or finances. Take the initiative to put a plan in place. Personal improvements are in your best interest.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Share only what’s necessary. If you give someone too much personal information, they will use it against you. Be a good listener and deliver what you promise. Speak the truth.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Change your surroundings to accommodate what you want to pursue. Hard work will bring the rewards you desire. Don’t slack off when it’s time to give your all. Don’t fall prey to indulgence.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Put your ideas to good use. Stop dreaming and start doing. A change will trigger insight into what you need to do to reach your goal. Take the initiative and refuse to let anyone derail your plans.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — You’ll face an uphill battle if you let someone manipulate you emotionally. Concentrate on what makes sense and will bring you the highest returns. Your happiness depends on you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Rethink your strategy, revisit the past and use your experience to guide you in the right direction. Refuse to get caught up in a social frenzy that can cost you financially or emotionally.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — You know what’s best for you, so do what must be done and don’t look back. Put your heart and soul into your home and family, and build a life that brings you joy. Share something special with a loved one.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0