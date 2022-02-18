Saturday, Feb. 19

A trendy new look and positive attitude will help make your life easier. Focus on money, health and cleaning up loose ends. A positive change will lift your spirits and give you the push you need to pursue something meaningful.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Put the word out there for all to hear. Say what’s on your mind and share your plan to make things better, more efficient or fun. Be a participant, make a difference and get more in return.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take a moment to reflect and digest recent events before commenting. A kind and thoughtful response will make a difference when dealing with people who don’t always share your point of view.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — A heartfelt discussion will bring you closer to someone who can help you bring about positive change. Put a plan in place and forge into the future with optimism, hope and discipline.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Explain your intentions to people in positions of authority. Taking care of fundamentals first will ease stress and make it easier to reach your goal. Organization and planning are essential.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Stick to your original plan. Don’t let anyone sway you in a different direction. Trust in your intellect, common sense and know-how to stay on course. Be wary of meddlesome people.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Emotions will get the best of you if you give in to someone who wants to control you. Make your needs and wants clear. Be responsible for your happiness instead of letting someone else set the rules.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Stand by close friends, relatives and loved ones. Refuse to let anyone interfere in your personal life. A professional change that can affect your domestic life should be carefully scrutinized.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Don’t wait for something to go wrong. A positive move can change the dynamics of meaningful relationships and the path you choose to follow. Don’t make others responsible for your happiness.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Walk the walk until you reach your destination. Refuse to give in to unrealistic demands just to keep the peace. Sometimes you must step out on a limb and speak your mind to get what you want.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Keep your plans secret until you have everything in place. The element of surprise will work in your favor and make others take note. It’s time to hustle, lead the pack and set the rules.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Do what needs to be done and move along. Don’t look back or give someone the chance to derail your objective. Do your own thing, and stop worrying about what others think or do.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Learn from experience and your mistakes. Listen carefully and react accordingly. Put a plan in place that helps you use your money wisely and live your life efficiently. Make needed adjustments.

