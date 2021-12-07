Thursday, Nov. 9

Kindness and generosity will make you feel good, but don’t be gullible. Pick whom you help based on research, facts and your beliefs. You can make a difference this year, but you must protect your interests first. Be willing to let go of the past and head in a positive direction.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — An open mind will lead to new beginnings. Don’t get trapped in the past or by someone’s dilemma. Concentrate on what’s important to you and the best ways to achieve your goals. Speak up.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Reassess your financial situation and make adjustments that help ease budget stress. A change at home can give you an opportunity to get involved in something that intrigues you.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Emotions will flare up quickly if you disagree with a peer, friend or loved one. Pay attention to your appearance, personal growth and health. Don’t try to change others.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — An open mind will help you overlook flaws. Offer support to others to boost your reputation. A chance to learn something new will encourage you to put your energy into something meaningful.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Take note of what others ask of you and decide what’s in your best interest before committing to anything. A disciplined attitude and helpful suggestions will give you the leverage you need.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Situations will get blown out of proportion if you can’t make up your mind. Avoid being cornered by someone impatient and eager to make you look bad. Personal growth and self-improvement are encouraged.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t waste time on things you cannot change. Look beyond the moment and focus on what you can do to make your life better. Be honest with yourself and those who try to stand in your way.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You’ll outmaneuver any competition you encounter if you offer options that are bound to capture interest. Be sure you can deliver what you promise. Know your audience and do your research.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You’ll be pulled in different directions if you let others take control. Know when to say no and when to speak up, and do your own thing. Listen to your heart and make wise decisions.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Handle internal problems diplomatically. Get along with those you live or work alongside. Embrace change and use your skills efficiently, and you will positively influence others. You will excel.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take better care of yourself. Get involved in events that will push you toward a healthier lifestyle. Aim to lower stress and to make your life and the projects you take on easier.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Learn from your mistakes in order to avoid a problematic situation. Honesty is the best policy when dealing with shared expenses, space or plans. A minimalist attitude will help.

