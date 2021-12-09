Friday, Dec. 10

Express your views and align yourself with people who contribute to your progress. Refuse to let emotional matters and manipulative people confuse you or push you down a questionable path. Show your intelligence by standing up for your beliefs.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — An emotional incident will lead to confusion. Don’t miss out on an opportunity because you cannot let go of the past. Be open to suggestions, and you will discover a way to move forward.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Offer your insight, suggestions and affection to others, and the results will lift your spirits and open doors to something new and exciting. Be a participant.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — If you don’t like something, make changes. Put force behind your ideas and see matters through to the end. Thoughts followed by actions will help you reach your target.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — You’re in dreamland. Before starting something new, make sure your ideas are sound. Put everything in place before you start bragging. Personal improvements help you move forward.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Share and learn. A change due to someone’s recommendation will lead to an exciting opportunity. Network and share information, and everyone will benefit, but be careful with personal data.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You can make a move or change, but don’t go over your budget. Excess of any kind will make you look bad. Do the work and make a difference.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t get into an emotional funk because someone mistreats you. Show everyone how resilient and capable you are. Communicate honestly and directly, and you’ll outmaneuver any rival.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Avoid getting involved in gossip or someone’s enticing antics. The more energy and effort you put into your obligations, the more satisfying the rewards. A romantic evening is favored.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Put more thought into financial and contractual matters. Don’t be fooled by what others say or do. Don’t commit to anything that is risky or touted by someone trying to take advantage of you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You’ll gravitate toward movers and shakers, but that’s no reason to leave out the people who have propped you up and pushed you forward. Mix the old with the new and make positive changes.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Be a participant. Don’t sit back when you have so much to offer. Let your voice lead the way and your ideas flourish. Act, and you’ll command attention. Do what comes naturally.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Look for the real deal; trying to replace something too soon or without enough thought will cause stress. Take your time and use your imagination, and you will find the right fit.

