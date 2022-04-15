Saturday, April 16

Get involved with organizations or groups that motivate you to stand up for your rights. A steady pace will help you achieve what you set out to accomplish. Take the high road, and make your voice heard. Be part of the solution, trust in your skills and proceed with confidence.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Stand your ground and finish what you start. Share your thoughts and be passionate about what you want. Use your insight to navigate your way to victory. Don’t let up.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Keep private matters to yourself. Avoid sensitive issues or discussions with associates. Look for original ways to support a cause or a friend in need. Romance is in the stars.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Attend a function that gives you a chance to share ideas and chat with someone who has something to offer. Play it safe by getting what you want in writing. Pay attention to detail.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t take what others do or say to heart. Keep your conversations light and be a good friend and listener. Personal growth, physical fitness and a healthy attitude will pay off.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Take care of domestic matters and be attentive to your loved ones. How you deal with situations will determine how responsive others are toward you. A live-and-let-live attitude will work well.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Put in extra time to ensure your readiness regarding financial, contractual or professional issues. Discuss your thoughts and intentions with someone you respect and love. Romance is favored.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Settle unfinished business that can cause emotional stress. Nothing is worth getting into a fight with a loved one. Keep the peace and be willing to bend to ensure that no one gets hurt.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Stick close to home and rearrange your space to suit your needs. A change of pace will be a pick-me-up that encourages you to follow an enticing path. Work to make your dream a reality.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Be careful whom you confide in or share personal information with if you want to protect your reputation and emotional well-being. Refuse to invest in something that doesn’t directly benefit you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Getting together with a friend, relative or peer will lead to emotional conflict. Think hard about how you handle your life, finances and work-related goals. A domestic change is encouraged.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Invest more time and money in your ideas. Don’t let what others say stop you from following through with your plan. A friendly demeanor will ward off negativity and manipulative individuals.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20) — Tension will mount if you pay too much attention to an outsider and not enough to someone close to you. Rethink your value system. Personal improvement and romance are favored.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0