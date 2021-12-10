Saturday, Dec. 11

Be realistic about what’s possible, and you’ll drum up interest in an idea you want to pursue. Communicate with people who can offer insight, and you’ll gain confidence and inside information that will help you prepare for the future. Distance yourself from manipulative people. Be true to yourself and your beliefs.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — A problem with a friend, relative or loved one will surface if someone isn’t honest. Don’t exaggerate or overreact. Be a good listener, assess the situation and offer a straightforward opinion.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Look at the possibilities and choose the people you want to work alongside. Make a difference at home or in your community. Pay attention to a loved one.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — An emotional matter will escalate. Put a positive spin on whatever you do or say. Change is upon you; it’s up to you to take the path that adds to your happiness.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Your imagination will run wild. Don’t get caught up in something that isn’t realistic. Focus on what’s doable and helpful. You can make a difference if you use your skills, not your cash, to help others.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Take nothing for granted. Live up to your promises and take rules and regulations seriously. Channel your energy wisely and keep your life and relationships simple. Find someone who can help you.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Confusion will set in if someone withholds information or you have too many options. Take a step back and do something physical. An energetic activity will help you gain needed perspective.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Broaden your scope, pay attention and put in the work required to get what you want. Share your vision and consider how to improve your relationships. Take a short trip or attend a seminar.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Keep your emotions in check. Be a good listener, and you will avoid saying something you’ll regret. A creative outlet will ease stress and broaden your interest in a potentially lucrative hobby.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Gather information before you share your thoughts and feelings. It’s up to you to be responsible and to allocate your time to suit your needs. Set a good example to attract valuable support.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You’ll encounter trouble if you aren’t up-front. Be diplomatic, but not misleading. It’s time to make a change that will take care of a problem that’s been weighing you down.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Keep the peace and focus on domestic matters. Take the time to hear grievances and to make adjustments that will accommodate loved ones. Compromise will pay off down the line.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Look at the big picture. Baby steps will get you further ahead than making unrealistic promises and falling short. Be up-front about your feelings, and you’ll find out where you stand.

