Saturday, April 9

Take your time, work alone and be secretive. Put everything in place before executing your plans. Precision and attention to detail will be critical. Use your intelligence and stick to the basics. A simple, straightforward approach will help you reach your goal. Change is inevitable, but you must hang on to your principles and standards.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Share your plans with a loved one. Being in sync with someone you want to spend more time with will help you devise a plan that brings you closer. Downtime will give you a chance to rejuvenate.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Stay alert. It’s easy to make a mistake when you let your emotions run the show. Sit tight, take care of odds and ends and prepare for what’s to come. Discard or sell what you no longer use.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Protect your assets, and don’t let anyone talk you out of your hard-earned cash. Stick to methods and people you can trust. Pay attention to what’s going on politically, economically and personally.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Don’t share personal information. Engage in something creative or inspirational. Put your best foot forward and embrace life and relationships with passion.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Set standards and execute your plans. Refuse to get tied up in someone’s pursuit. Be diligent about finishing what you start and exercising your right to do what makes you happy. Make your mark.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Pursue something out of the ordinary, and it will change the way you live and do things moving forward. Personal improvement will lead to compliments; love and peace of mind are within reach.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take it easy, go over the facts and consider the best way to move forward. Don’t take someone’s word as gospel. Do your due diligence and explore your options before spending money on something you don’t need.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t carry the weight of the world on your shoulders. Discard what isn’t working for you and distance yourself from people who drag you down. Dive into something that motivates you. Pursue your dreams.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Refuse to get caught in someone’s lie or give in to emotional manipulation. Use common sense and stick to something you know you can do that works to your advantage. Protect your assets.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You have time to think and discover what it is you want before you indulge in someone’s fantasy. Keep your emotions in check and make changes at home that encourage you to follow your heart.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Think about what you want to do next and set your plan in motion. Changing how you earn your living will help put your mind at ease and give you hope. Put your heart and soul into your dreams.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Get out and participate in something that inspires you to make a lifestyle change. Making plans will give you something to look forward to and bring you closer to someone you enjoy being around.

