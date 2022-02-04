Saturday, Geb. 5

Rethink your strategy and adjust to what’s current and suitable for your long-term goals. Take the positive path and you’ll discover something good, regardless of what transpires. Navigate your way to success using willpower, the gift of gab and confidence to reach your destination.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Stay on track. Refuse to let someone throw you off guard or goad you into doing something that doesn’t fit your budget or makes you uncomfortable. Take the helm and lead the way.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Take on as much as possible. Persist until you make changes that suit your needs and help you put your plans in motion. Don’t let an emotional issue drag you down or get in your way.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Trust your instincts and focus on your plans. Refuse to let a change someone makes disrupt your routine or stifle your ability to get things done. Rise above interference and focus on what matters.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — The changes you make won’t please everyone. Don’t change your plans to accommodate someone when you’re the one who must live with the outcome. Do what feels right and ignore all attempts at interference.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Dig in and finish what you start. You’ll have the money to get things done, and staying busy will keep you out of trouble. Persevere and proceed, and refuse to let anyone interrupt you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Keep an open mind, regardless of what others do. Getting into a useless spat will disrupt your day and plans. Pay attention to what matters and concentrate on what makes you happy.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Focus on relationships and recognize who is good for you. Make decisions conducive to emotional, mental or spiritual growth, and surround yourself with people who can help you reach your goals.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 23) — You have more options than you realize. Refuse to let your emotions get in the way, causing you to make a poor financial decision. Shared expenses and joint ventures are not in your best interest.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Get out and do something challenging. Self-satisfaction will get your juices flowing and liberate you from your routine. The change will inspire you to try something new and expand your circle of friends.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Refuse to take on someone’s responsibilities. Offer suggestions, but don’t do other people’s work. Focus on home, comfort and the people you love, and you’ll feel good about yourself.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Do things for yourself, and you won’t be disappointed. Spend time at home or hang out with a friend or loved one. Beware people full of empty promises or who offer false hope.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Keep the peace when dealing with friends and relatives. Your attitude can either end or exacerbate a situation that’s been plaguing you. Choose to take the high road.

