Friday, Nov. 12

Memories will point you in a unique direction. Reach out to someone who has influenced you in the past, and you’ll get an inkling of where you want to go and what you want to pursue. It’s time to follow your heart and be responsible for your happiness. Map out a course that offers peace of mind and contentment.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Maintain a simple lifestyle and refuse to get involved in the drama that goes on around you. Stop wasting time and start doing what you love to do. Now’s the time to go for it!

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Sharing too much with others will end up costing you. Take care of your responsibilities before you move on to recreational activities. A change of plans will cause an emotional tiff.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Tidy up unfinished business. The freedom to follow your heart and do what makes you happy is priceless. Self-improvement and romance are favored and will encourage you to make a bold move.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Listen carefully, plan precisely and leave nothing to chance. Take on essential tasks, and handle matters personally to avoid setbacks and opposition. Don’t be afraid to do things by yourself.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Pay attention to detail and budget. If you have your finger on the pulse, you’ll know what’s required to get what you want. Change begins with you, so get cracking.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Pay attention to shared expenses and responsibilities. Be open and honest about how you feel, and it will help you avoid a misunderstanding. A change will turn out more beneficial than you’d anticipated.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Put an emphasis on looking your best, staying healthy and fit and spending time with someone who brings out the best in you. Explore possibilities and consider making a positive lifestyle adjustment.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Focus on what you can do. Research, preparation and promotion are essential if you want to get ahead. Leave nothing to chance or in someone else’s hands. Relax once you’ve gotten things done.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Mingle, enjoy life and indulge in pastimes that pique your imagination and bring you in contact with interesting people. Take a pass on joint ventures or costly investments.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Let things unfold naturally. You cannot change the inevitable. Keep a positive mindset and focus on personal growth and acquiring information that will help you get ahead.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Unleash your creativity and see what happens. Changing your beliefs and lifestyle will get you moving in a direction that excites you. A new look or an adjustment to your living arrangements will pay off.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Explore possibilities. Attend events that encourage networking and connecting to people who share your interests. Learn from your mistakes to avoid making more of them. Don’t waste time or money.

