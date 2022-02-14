Tuesday, Feb. 15

Take the edge off and lighten up, and you’ll accomplish so much more than you planned. Pat yourself on the back and look for the good in everyone and everything. A positive attitude makes for a better environment and choices as you take on new and exciting challenges. Live in the moment and embrace the future with optimism.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Settle any differences peacefully. Be ready to compromise to ensure that fair play is maintained. Keep your emotions under control, and let your intellect help you navigate your way to victory.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — If you second-guess yourself, you’ll fall short. Own whatever you decide to do and follow through with precision and gusto. A take-charge attitude will help you gain respect and get things done.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Trust in your ability to get things done. Don’t wait for someone to finish what you start. Take care of responsibilities and feel good about what you accomplish. Treat yourself.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Follow through with your plans, and don’t worry about any complaints. You must satisfy yourself instead of bending over backward trying to please others. Live life your way.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Making your life more leisurely will help you be productive and give you more time to enjoy downtime with friends and family. Good timing coupled with discipline and hard work will lead to praise.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Educate yourself and implement what you learn into your everyday life. The changes you make will fortify your plans and help you succeed. Your energy and drive will attract support.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Accept, adapt and carry on with your day. A steadfast approach to accomplishing something will ensure that you reach your goals. Choose your words carefully when others ask for support.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Go someplace that stimulates your mind, body and soul. A hike, museum, art gallery or sports event will motivate you to do things differently and explore possibilities.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — If you like someone or enjoy doing something, carry on and don’t stop until you’ve had your fill. Refuse to let a lack of motivation stand between you and something that will enrich your life.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t show emotion when dealing with professional situations. Do what others expect of you, but give whatever you do a unique twist. Take on projects that require ingenuity.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take better care of your health and financial matters. Don’t spend unnecessarily; being overly generous or careless will result in loss. Don’t let someone take advantage of you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You’ll face opposition today, but don’t let that stop you. Take a different approach and offer something that will make it easier for others to accept and support what you want to pursue.

