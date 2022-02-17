Friday, Feb. 18

Question your motives before you act. Take the safe path when dealing with health, finances and close relationships. Choose your words wisely, and let your conscience guide you. Express your thoughts and promote equality. Aspire to reach your goals, look your best and achieve happiness.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Discuss sensitive issues with care. Information you share may be used against you. Listen and observe to avoid backing yourself into a corner. You’ll accomplish the most if you stick close to home.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Offer to help those who lack your skill set. A partnership will prove to be lucrative and engaging. Be open to suggestions and quick to offer a unique twist.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Aligning yourself with like-minded individuals will help you advance faster. Refuse to let anyone use manipulative tactics to push you in a direction that compromises your beliefs.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Take hold of whatever situation you find yourself in and use your strengths to push forward. You will gain support if you are direct and honest about your concerns and intentions.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Double-check everything before agreeing to participate in something. Someone will try to take advantage of you if you aren’t careful. Use your intelligence, ask questions and leave nothing to chance.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Use the power of persuasion to get your way. Show the people around you how you feel, and let them know your intentions. Update your image or appearance, and compliments will come your way.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — You are a better leader than you are a follower. Don’t feel compelled to back down or do something you don’t want to do, regardless of pressure. Make necessary changes that are within your budget.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Don’t be shy. Do what you want to do. Social events will give you a perfect setting to approach someone who interests you. A unique partnership looks promising. Romance will enhance your life.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Be careful how you handle domestic matters. Getting along with the people around you will be challenging. Take good care of your health and well-being. Avoid gatherings that put you at risk.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Pick up the pace and be optimistic about your future. The right attitude will help you convince others to take a chance on you and support your efforts. A change is overdue.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Keep an open mind, but don’t trust anyone who likes to exaggerate or is controlling. Have confidence in yourself and your ability to get things done. Don’t count on others today.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — A domestic change will be a good investment. There is money to be made and more options to consider. Explore the possibilities and work hard to secure your financial situation.

