Saturday, Jan. 1

Give yourself a once-over to see what improvements you want to make. Personal and home adjustments will give you the boost you need to start the year off with a positive frame of mind. Refrain from letting outsiders interfere or lead you astray. Do what’s best for you.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Rethink your financial plan and living arrangements, and figure out how to shore up your financial situation. It’s up to you to take responsibility for your actions.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Get moving and muster up the energy to make your dreams come true. Take responsibility, and charge into the new year aiming to make a difference. Live, love, laugh and enjoy.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Leap forward with optimism as well as apprehension. Make sure everything is in its place before you proceed if you want to reach your target. Give your all, and good things will happen.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Leave nothing to chance. Go over details carefully. Ask questions and do your due diligence. Preparation is critical if you want to make your way forward. Verify all information that comes your way.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Give more thought to contracts, agreements, money matters and your health before you decide to sign up for something. Don’t give in to someone who doesn’t have your best interest at heart.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — You’ll feel uncertain about the future. Too much input from persuasive people will hold you back from doing what’s best for you. Be honest about what you want, and don’t fear doing your own thing.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Put love first. Share your thoughts and feelings, and make plans. Make changes that bring you closer to your dreams and improve your quality of life. It’s time to venture down an exciting path.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Choose to spend quality time with someone who matters to you. Keep your spending down and your attitude mellow. Arguments will set you back emotionally and can lead to regrettable mistakes.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Refuse to let someone disrupt your plans or your life. Look into options that will help you move toward things that raise your enthusiasm. Take control instead of being controlled.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t put up with things that no longer work for you. Set your sights on making your life less stressful and more enjoyable. Surround yourself with like-minded people for optimum results.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t overspend. Touch base with uplifting people who can offer insight into the changes you want to make this year. Consider what you need to finish in order to head in a direction you want to pursue. Traveling and learning are favored.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t make resolutions or promises you can’t keep. Listen more and say less. Don’t let a last-minute change of plans disrupt your day. Spend your time making personal improvements.

