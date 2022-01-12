Thursday, Jan. 13

Stay on track, keep your life simple and put a solid plan in place before you initiate a change. A thoughtful approach to life and how you live, coupled with being mindful of others, will help you achieve the success you are searching for and encourage better relationships with others. Wise decisions will pave your way to victory and a stress-free future.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Keep working toward your goal until you feel confident that you have mastered what you set out to do. Embark on a journey that focuses on diversity and originality, and challenge yourself to do better.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Concentrate on your home and family. Refuse to let anyone sway your opinion or talk you into something you don’t want to do. Put your energy where it will bring the best returns.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Make smart decisions. Say no to over-the-top behavior, regardless of temptation. Don’t take a risk or let an emotional situation lead to regret. Gravitate toward people you can trust.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Stay focused on what you are trying to achieve. Connect with people who can help you reach your goal. A conversation, meeting or interview will give you the platform you need. Speak your mind.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Look at the possibilities before making a decision that can change how you live. Taking a step into unknown territory can be daunting if you haven’t done your research. Leave nothing to chance.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Stick to what works for you. Don’t exaggerate, overreact or take anything for granted. Use your intelligence and plan your journey in detail. Don’t let anyone lead you astray. Be smart.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You’ll gravitate toward odd individuals and hobbies that give you something to consider. Reflect on the past, and you will figure out how to reach your goal. Love is featured.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Partner with someone who shares your beliefs, and together you will make a difference. A passionate approach to life, a canny outlook and a positive attitude will pay off.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Wait for the perfect time to make a move. Don’t let emotions drag you in a direction you aren’t ready to go. Focus on personal growth, physical changes and deciding what you want to do next.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Network, set up meetings, socialize and start conversations that can help you learn more about the existing possibilities, and you’ll find a way to fine-tune your skills to suit trends.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Worry less about what you cannot change and put more effort into what’s possible. Broaden your awareness by tuning in to what loved ones are going through. Understanding and compassion will help.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t be fooled by appearances. Someone will offer false information or exaggerate about who they are or what they can do for you. Tread carefully in all your doings.

