Friday, Jan. 14

Pour your heart and soul into whatever you do this year. Your drive and determination will lead to positive change. Keep up with what’s trending. Draw on your skills and concentrate on making adjustments that help you stay ahead of the competition. Refuse to let others stand in your way or cause you to second-guess your plans.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Look for a unique way to use your skills, and you’ll discover something you can offer at a premium. Explore and expand your interests, and you’ll capture attention from someone who can help.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Put some thought into your home and surroundings, and you’ll come up with a plan that will help you make valuable adjustments. Do the work yourself to avoid having someone take advantage of you.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Emotions will surface if you let someone manipulate you. Recognize what others are doing, protect your reputation and take pride in what you do. It’s OK to be different or to do your own thing.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Touch base with enthusiastic people who can help you with something you want to pursue. You’ll have plenty of good ideas to share, and the information you receive will be valuable as well.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Look at your finances and make adjustments that will help you save for something you want. Don’t get involved in joint ventures or a situation where you must share expenses.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Put your reputation first, and stick to your principles, regardless of what others do or say. Stick to what you know, and don’t deviate from your plans. Be smart when it comes to your health.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Expand your interests and explore possibilities. Include in your plans someone you like to spend time with, and it will bring you closer together. New information will lead to better financial decisions.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Put your heart on the line by expressing your feelings. Socialize with people who inspire you. Don’t let others’ decisions disrupt your plans. Do what makes you happy.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Be observant and gather information. Listen to what others have to say, but don’t believe everything you hear. A relationship with someone close to you will require attention.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Do your best and finish what you start. Keep busy, and you’ll avoid criticism, misunderstandings and emotional difficulties with a friend, relative or colleague. Honor your promises.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Make adjustments that support saving money. Lower your overhead and change your lifestyle to fit your budget. Getting the most for the least will ease stress and encourage a minimalist attitude.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Don’t be shy; if you have a question, ask. A detailed description of what you want and expect will help you avoid feeling let down when you ask someone to do something for you.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0