Thursday, March 24

A disciplined attitude will help you overcome emotional mistakes. Refuse to get caught up in the moment. Educate yourself before you head down a path that presents uncertainty and confusion. Live with what you’ve got until you are sure you can successfully realize your dreams and reach your expectations.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Take a trip down memory lane before you jump into something that has blurred your vision. Look at the odds and consider how much you want something before you become entangled in a dodgy situation.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Assess situations. Don’t let your emotions dictate what you do next. Think matters through and strive to do what’s best for everyone. Don’t rely on uncertain or unpredictable people.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — False impressions will be rampant. Get the facts before you make a move that can affect your position or reputation.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Be careful how you interpret someone’s words or gestures. Look out for your interests and your physical and emotional well-being. Choose your associates wisely. Don’t agree to something unless you’re all in.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — An unexpected situation will push you to rethink your strategy. Get out and observe what’s happening, and you’ll get a hint of how to use your skills to get ahead. Take charge of your life.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — More action and less complaining will be necessary. Look over your financial or contractual position and implement an adjustment before it’s too late. Stay ahead of the competition.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Showcase what you have to offer. Networking and setting up meetings will require finesse if you plan to attract attention.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Consider what’s required to make a desired change. Refuse to let anyone outmaneuver you. Recognize who your friends are, and distance yourself from anyone who is unpredictable.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Learn from experience and trust only firsthand information. Pay attention to detail and how you present yourself.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Don’t spread unverified information. A money matter will have emotional implications if you offer a false impression.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Seek out those who have helpful experience. Don’t rely on big talkers or someone who has an emotional hold on you. Put your energy into the projects you enjoy and do well.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Listen to what others say. Find out the rules and regulations before you decide to get involved in something that can affect your position or status. Take the safe route.

