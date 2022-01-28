Saturday, Jan. 29

Rely on what you know, who you trust and what you want, and you will set priorities that encourage success. Discipline and determination will separate you from any competition you encounter this year. Don't share too much information or leave yourself open to criticism. Preparation, precision, attention to detail and confidence will lead to victory.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Take notes, rely on the experience you gain and protect yourself from anyone trying to change or redirect you. Follow your heart and take responsibility for your happiness.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You've got what it takes to succeed. Trust and believe in your skills and attributes, and flaunt what you have to offer. Personal improvements will build confidence and attract attention.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't worry about the past. Focus on what you want and don't lose sight of your goal. Reach out to someone who can help you get an introduction to or meeting with an influential person.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Take responsibility and make updates that keep you current. The changes you implement will show your tenacity and ability to get things done. Celebrate your success with a loved one.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Stick to what you know and do well. Don't feel left out if someone decides to take a different route. A joint venture or shared expenses will work better for the other person than for you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Unusual individuals and pastimes will draw you. Share your thoughts, and the feedback you receive will help you find a great way to get what you want at a price you can afford.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- You'll limit your ability to have a say in the changes around you if you are difficult or unwilling to participate. Keep the peace and maintain control by being resourceful and offering ideas.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- You're on a roll, so keep the momentum flowing. Socializing with someone you admire will lead to an exciting partnership. Update your look, and you'll receive compliments.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Slow down, observe and don't count on someone who is already too busy to take on more. Arguing won't save you time or money. Stand on your own and live up to your promises.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Let your imagination take you on a journey. Explore your options and figure out what you can do to prepare. Doing research and connecting with people who can help you will give you hope.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Put more thought into your words and be mindful of what others say. Don't let anyone invade your privacy or play mind games with you. Stick to the truth and be skeptical of extravagant people.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Pick up the pace and be productive. Make positive changes. Invite people over who are eager to participate in the transformation you wish to make, and you'll have fun and get things done faster.

