Friday, Feb. 4

Make things happen. Put together a playlist that will take you from start to finish, and don’t stop until you reach your desired destination. The progress you make this year will map out what’s to come and encourage you to update your skills, qualifications and goals. Your progress depends on your tenacity.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Play to win. Be alert, observe what others are doing and make yourself a promise to finish what you start. Don’t let others interfere with your plans. Stay on track, regardless of temptation.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Don’t scramble. Use your imagination, and you will come up with a plan that serves you well and helps others. Sign up for a leadership position and show off your skills and attributes.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Stay calm, keep busy and channel your energy wisely. Too much free time will lead to restless behavior and poor decisions. Don’t risk your reputation or position. Concentrate on getting things done.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Say what’s on your mind. You’ll pay the price if you pussyfoot around or keep secrets that might hurt the status quo. Be ready to follow through and make things happen.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Put in a good word for someone you want to help, but don’t undersell yourself. It’s essential to give a fair impression of what you want and are willing to do. Live up to your promises.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You’ll feel the pressure if you let your emotions interfere with common sense. Handle relationships diplomatically and give others a chance to do as they please.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Keep an open mind, and you’ll receive valuable information and insight into trends and how others think. Knowledge is power, and it can help you gain support or attract a partner.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Don’t jump into a joint venture without proper research. If you make an emotional decision, you’ll regret it. Use your resources wisely. Take time to go over the crucial details.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Listen carefully, evaluate what’s said and consider the consequences of a decision. Focus on stability and security. Protect your assets and lower your overhead. Do things for the right reasons.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Turn your dream into a reality. Take advantage of an opportunity to display your insight and resourceful nature while networking or socializing with well-connected people. Turn on the charm.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Keep your life simple, your relationships honest and your goals reasonable. Don’t assume anything or expect others to be reliable. Verify information and be to work hard.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — High energy, coupled with willpower and intelligence, will override anything that gets in your way. A chance to try something different will open your eyes to new ways to use your skills.

