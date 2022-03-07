Tuesday, March 8

Work alone to avoid frustration. You'll find solace in following your creative dream and pursuing personal growth and enlightenment. Put your emotions aside. Focus on your needs and what makes you happy, and you'll find the path that leads to peace of mind. A positive attitude will attract people who share your desire to do as you please.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- Get your money matters in order. Budget for and initiate your plans. A change will play in your favor and give you hope for better days ahead. Think big, but set boundaries and stay focused.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Emotions will weigh on your mind. Get your facts straight. Making assumptions will cost you. Focus on the positive and put your time and effort into personal growth and self-improvement.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- Do what's necessary and don't look back. Use the element of surprise; keep your plans secret until you are ready to unveil them. Put anger aside and do what pleases you.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Don't get lost in someone else's dream. Think matters through and do what works for you. Follow the path that feels most comfortable and make adjustments that will secure your position.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- A creative approach to your responsibilities will help you get things done in a cheerful manner. The impression you make will encourage others to find a way to make a difference.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Stick to your plan. Don't deviate because someone is hesitant or confused. Tie up any loose ends that might slow down your pursuit. Pay attention to your health and well-being, and do something with a loved one.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Make physical changes that leave you feeling good about your appearance. Information you receive will encourage you to make a move or change the way you think about someone.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Work on a project that adds to your comfort. Express your feelings and make decisions that will bring you closer to a loved one. You can lower your overhead if you share your expenses.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- A friend or relative will have an impact on the decisions you make. Take the initiative by putting some muscle behind something you want to achieve. Work to come up with an innovative plan.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Keep your eye on the ball. Refuse to let someone beat you at your own game. Slow down, think and do things right the first time. Take care of yourself and treat others with care and respect.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Emotional problems will surface if you make changes at home that someone doesn't like. Get the go-ahead before you take the liberty to make decisions that affect others.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Pay attention to detail, to how you present yourself and your plans, and to any money or health concerns that arise. Leave nothing to chance or up to someone else. Do what's best for you.

