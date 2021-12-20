Tuesday, Dec. 21

Take a unique approach to the way you handle money, contracts and legal matters this year. It’s OK to do things differently and to adapt your strategy to current economic times. Understanding what’s possible and how you can use what’s available to you to improve your life will help you excel.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Get organized. Disregard what others do and concentrate on your responsibilities. Rethink your budget and spending, and don’t make unnecessary last-minute purchases.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Draw on experience, knowledge and common sense, and forge ahead. Share your thoughts and intentions with a loved one, and long-term plans will evolve. A change at home will require attention.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take the path of least resistance when you encounter a problem. Don’t fight an impossible battle when all that’s required are patience and the proper use of your skills.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Touch base with people you enjoy being around and catch up. A discussion will encourage you to think long and hard about how you spend your downtime. Perhaps some changes can be made!

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Watch how others react. It’s essential to keep things fair and to offer as much as you receive. Your attitude will help you get the support you need and the rewards you deserve. Stick to the truth.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Play to win. Concentrate on what you do best, and finish what you start. Put your reputation on the line, and don’t disappoint. A domestic matter will escalate if you are careless or aloof.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t be gullible. Get the lowdown and look at your alternatives. When in doubt, take a pass. Discipline will pay off, especially when it comes to emotional matters. You don’t have to please everyone.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Pay attention to price tags, bargains and shared expenses. Stick to a budget and pool your resources. Working with someone will have benefits. Plan carefully and make wise decisions.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Monitor situations and pick up the pace. How you handle matters will dictate your reputation. With honesty and tact, clear up emotional issues that are holding you hostage.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Do something joyful and spend time with loved ones. Get in the spirit of the season and reminisce. Make a move that will alter your life. Make it a point to show your appreciation to your supporters.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Be careful whom you trust. Someone will misconstrue your actions if you don’t say what’s on your mind. Leave nothing to chance when dealing with matters that can affect your reputation.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Convey what you want and what you are willing to give. Talks will lead to resolutions and help you come to terms with sensitive issues.

