Thursday, March 17

Forge ahead with enthusiasm. Be bold, say what’s on your mind and make changes that will enrich your life. Consider what makes you happy, and practice what you preach. Be original and explore interests with an eye to utilizing what you discover to reach your goals.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Keep things in perspective. Be aware of the consequences so you can limit mistakes. Focus on what’s necessary to save yourself the trouble of backtracking. Share only what’s essential.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Take advantage of the changes going on around you. Be observant and stretch your imagination, and you’ll find a way to get things done. Advocate for what you want.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Think matters through, and you’ll come up with a plan that will help you make the most of your attributes and take advantage of opportunities that will help you save money and accomplish your goals.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Don’t waste your time bickering over things you have no control over. Be true to yourself and what you want, and refuse to let anyone interfere with your plans. Personal growth will pay off.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Improve your surroundings. Whether at work or home, functionality will be a crucial component of success. Be methodical and make changes that ensure you can produce the best results.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Instability will wear you down. Stay focused on finances and pending medical and legal matters. Leave no room for error or situations that allow someone else to take care of your responsibilities.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Draw on your intelligence and what you know to be true. Base the changes you make on facts and what you can afford. A partnership will enhance your life if you lay down fair ground rules.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Put everything in place before you share what you have to offer. Getting along with your peers and those in influential positions will help you gain ground. Personal improvement is favored.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t let a last-minute change of plans throw you off guard. Listen to what someone offers, and walk away if you feel you can do better elsewhere. Push yourself forward instead of letting someone else lead.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Take a pass if someone is pushy or manipulative. Show discipline and put your energy where it will do you some good. Refuse to let anyone make you feel guilty. Focus on your happiness.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Pay attention to investments, your health, and how you earn and spend your money. Put more thought into your surroundings to ensure you get the most out of the space you call home.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Pay close attention to the people around you. Be responsive to the needs of those you love or work alongside. A happy, positive colleague is one who will help you excel.

