Friday, Dec. 31

Take the necessary steps to bring about positive change. It’s up to you to make things happen, so stop waiting for someone to do the legwork for you. Use your ingenuity to find a unique way to use your skills to get ahead. Control your emotions, stick to the truth and spend only what’s necessary to achieve your goal.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Start supporting yourself instead of someone else, and you’ll figure out the best way to move forward. Spend time with someone who can help you recognize what you have to offer.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Make up your mind. Refuse to let what others do stop you from following through with your plans. Be passionate about life and the things you love to do. Set doable goals.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Keep life simple. Don’t exaggerate or let indulgence get the best of you. Pace yourself and close this year on a high note. Surround yourself with people who share your goals and beliefs.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Revamp your resume or rethink how best to use your skills. Plan to get involved in groups or organizations that interest you, and you’ll discover a way to use your talents, knowledge and skills.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Investigate possibilities that have the potential to raise your enthusiasm. If you do the legwork, you’ll discover a way to turn something you enjoy doing into a lucrative pastime.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Handle partnerships with caution. Leave nothing to chance, and don’t give others access to your personal and financial matters. Head into the new year with a plan, but don’t share it prematurely.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Discuss lifestyle changes, and put a plan together that encourages you to spend time with loved ones. You’ll discover that you have more support than you realize. Creative input will help you immensely.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Limit indulgence and start the year off right. You’ll find it rewarding to spend time with someone unique, making plans for the upcoming year and reminiscing about the days gone by.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Put a plan in place. Get out with friends who offer a different perspective. Don’t let anyone cause emotional mayhem. Embrace the shift from one year to the next with optimism and courage.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — You can’t please everyone. Focus on mapping out a plan that will help you achieve your goal. It’s not the time to be lazy or to let others make decisions for you. Be responsible.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Close one door and open another. It’s time to let go of the past and walk toward the sunshine. Life is what you make it, and taking charge and following your heart will lead to new beginnings.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — You’ll get upset if you overindulge or spend time with people who don’t see things your way. Restrictions will help you avoid making a mistake. Don’t make promises you cannot keep.

