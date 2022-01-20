Friday, Jan. 21

Stick to your plans, regardless of what others do or say this year. Trust and believe in yourself and your ability to reach your goals via practicality, innovation and dedication. Put your health and well-being first and have a routine in place that will encourage you to look and feel terrific. You can reach your dreams this year!

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Uncertainty will set in if you expect too much from others. Set goals and pace yourself. Taking care of matters from start to finish will help you excel. Don’t rely on others to get things done.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Use your imagination, and you will find a way to solve any problem that arises. Understanding, compassion and affection will draw interesting individuals to your side.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Make someone happy, and you’ll reap the rewards. Think outside the box to discover an exciting way to put your skills to good use. Put your energy where it counts most.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — A change will be uplifting. Socialize or do something that will make you feel good about your appearance. Plan a trip, sign up for a course or spend time with people you enjoy being around.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Use your experience and skill to your advantage. You can overcome a situation that is unfair or causing you grief if you remain calm and seek out support. Keep a cool head and find solutions.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Look for opportunities, and you won’t be disappointed. Make domestic upgrades that encourage you to spend less time out on the town. Focus on relationships, togetherness and family fun.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Live up to your promises and say no to unnecessary alterations. Spend less money and take on more responsibility. Own the stage and take a leadership position.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Focus on personal gain, growth and overall happiness. Make unique plans with a loved one and share your intentions. An unusual opportunity will give you hope and encourage you to learn all you can.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Tidy up, move things around and make your space more functional. An intelligent approach to getting something done will leave you more time for yourself or to spend with loved ones.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Rethink your home/work strategy, and you’ll come up with a stylish way to balance your life. An uncertain situation regarding responsibilities will need an adjustment. Never say never.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — New information will change your view of a situation. Don’t let anger narrow your perspective. Let your ingenuity guide you to a new start or a different way of doing something.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Evaluate your financial position and how you can use your assets effectively. Investing in your well-being will bring you peace of mind. Discuss your plans with a loved one.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0