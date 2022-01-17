Tuesday, Jan. 18

Take your time, think things through and make decisions based on your needs. Put your health and well-being first and strive to look and feel your best. A domestic change will encourage you to let go of the past and strive for a better future. Tact and diplomacy will be necessary this year.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Take time to make your surroundings conducive to your success. A personal change will lift your spirits and fetch compliments. An affectionate signal will spark your interest.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take notice of what’s going on around you. Be open to suggestions, but don’t go out of your way to please someone who doesn’t reciprocate. Be fair, not gullible. Don’t let anyone manipulate you.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Leave nothing to chance or unfinished. A spontaneous act will result in an emotional setback. Work alongside people who are striving for the same results as you.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Use your intelligence wisely. Get involved in events that offer eye-opening information. Being prepared will help you make better decisions when the time is right.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — You’ll find it challenging to stick to one thing. Avoid promising more than you can deliver. Put your physical strength and energy where they will bring the highest return.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Spend more time with your peers, and you will gain perspective regarding the best way to move forward. Avoid individuals who are indulgent or exaggerate. Intelligence and determination will be needed.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Think about the changes you can make to improve your community, relationships, qualifications and ability to get ahead. Broaden your interests and skills. Romance is featured.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Emotions will surface if someone tries to interfere with your plans. Don’t make changes because someone else does; do what’s best for you. Take an intelligent and healthy approach to life.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You’ll gravitate toward unique people and pastimes. The more you indulge in something foreign to you, the easier it will be to recognize what’s possible. Romance is in the stars.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Be smart; provide valid reasons for the changes you make or the plans you pursue. A proactive approach and open mind will help keep the peace and get you the help you require to reach your goal.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Don’t labor over something you cannot change. Take physical action and do what you can to make your life better. Expand your interests, friendships and physical activities.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Money problems will lead to confusion and costly mistakes. Rethink your financial plan and put spending limits in place. Refuse to let anyone talk you into an indulgent expense.

