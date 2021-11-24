Friday, Nov. 26

Put negativity and anger aside and learn to enjoy what life has to offer. Set goals and get involved in something that sparks your interest and prompts you to engage in projects with people who make you think outside the box. Put long-term plans in motion and make lifestyle changes that encourage greater freedom to do as you please.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) -- Tidy up loose ends and move on to pastimes that bring you in touch with people you enjoy being around. Take pride in what you do, and you'll attract people who encourage you to aim high.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) -- Think big, but budget wisely. Put in the time and energy required to succeed. A change someone makes will inspire you to step up and do your part. Take a unique approach to getting things done.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) -- Refuse to let someone make decisions for you. Stand up for yourself and your rights. Say no to anyone trying to challenge you or take charge. Focus on using your skills for your own benefit.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) -- You don't need to explain yourself. Do whatever it takes to get things done on time and within budget. Know your limitations and your strengths, and use your resources and intuition.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) -- Don't put your health or reputation at risk. Surround yourself with people you can trust, and search for outlets that will help ease stress and give you a moment to organize your thoughts and plans.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) -- You'll face opposition that will leave you in a compromising position. Take a step back, reevaluate your situation and redirect your energy toward personal growth.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) -- Play to win. Put everything you've got into getting ahead. Focus on the best way to outdo the competition. Go over and above what it takes to reach your goal and outshine anyone trying to vanquish you.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) -- Avoid making an emotional purchase. Channel your energy into something creative or unique that doesn't put a dent in your wallet. Plan a freewheeling day with a loved one.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) -- Listen to your heart and do what comes naturally. A disciplined attitude will help you figure out what you need to accomplish to reach your expectations. Networking functions will pay off.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) -- Refuse to let someone dictate how you move forward. Look at your options and make adjustments that allow you to head in a direction that excites you. Avoid senseless battles and meddlesome people.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) -- Call someone you can count on, and you'll figure out how to resolve a problem. You will have to put in the time and energy to gain stability in your personal life. Choose discipline over indulgence.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) -- Don't let your emotions take charge and ruin your day. Set your sights on a creative project or challenge. Refuse to allow personal and professional problems to spill over into each other.

