Wednesday, Feb. 9

Eliminate what you no longer need and simplify your life. Aim to ease stress and minimize responsibility. Focus on the people and things that make you happy. Don’t rely on others when change begins with you. Stop talking and start doing. Be accountable for your behavior, and you will feel better about the future.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Take a minimalist approach. Say no to temptation and indulgence. Monitor what others do and make wise decisions to keep you out of harm’s way.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Think before you act. Get your facts straight and be mindful of others. Taking preventive measures will ensure that you remain in control and avoid repercussions. Take the high road.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Get involved in something that excites you. Stepping up and being responsible will help you impress someone who can have a positive impact on your life. Emotional spending will lead to regret.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Rely on your strengths, skills and experience, and you will be able to make positive changes. Focus on self-improvement.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Concentrate on what you can do, not on something you can’t control. Work hard to protect your reputation and position from those trying to make you look bad. Don’t share your ideas prematurely.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — You’ll be attracted to the obscure. Don’t let others mesmerize you. You are just as creative as the next person, and selling yourself short isn’t in your best interest.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — A partnership will tempt you, but do a background check to ensure you are dealing with someone legitimate. Listen carefully, and consider how the information you receive will benefit you.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — You can have fun without going overboard. Networking can change your life if you take the initiative and promote what you have to offer. Forgo indulgence and any temptation you encounter.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Take precautions when dealing with contractual, financial or medical issues. Listen carefully and leave nothing to chance.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Communication is essential if you want to get things done. Reach out, speak your mind and find out who can help you. An opportunity to make your surroundings more functional should be seized.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Keep your eye on the ball and stay in the game. Navigate your way through potential prospects. A savvy dialogue with realistic promises will put you in a cushy position.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — You have what it takes to reach your target. Don’t hesitate when action is favored. Implement the changes that will remove negative influences and help you head in a positive direction.

