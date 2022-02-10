Friday, Feb. 11

Be realistic and honest regarding what you can achieve. Set guidelines that will help you maintain your integrity and honor your promises. How you deal with others will determine your success. You can be kind and considerate without letting others coerce you into doing something questionable. Be good to yourself. Focus on being your best and live in the moment.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 19) — Spend time with people who encourage you to follow your heart and dreams. Be true to yourself instead of letting someone dictate what’s possible. Uncertainty will hold you back. Take control.

PISCES (Feb. 20-March 20) — Be honest and keep the peace. Use reason and incentives if you wish to reach common ground with friends, relatives or peers. Embrace positive suggestions and changes.

ARIES (March 21-April 19) — Talk to someone who always has your back. The discussion will help you avoid making a mistake. You may be restless for a change of pace, but it must be the right move at the right time.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20) — Leave nothing unfinished. Go over every detail yourself. Once you are satisfied, feel free to kick back and celebrate. A positive reaction from a loved one will boost your confidence.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20) — Plan your day carefully. Be sure to have updated paperwork to avoid problems with institutions or authority figures. Stick to facts and figures, and leave no room for error. Abide by the rules.

CANCER (June 21-July 22) — Be realistic about what you have to offer or the direction you want to go. Consider what’s required to reach your goal. Put together a solid plan and make needed adjustments.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22) — Keep an open mind, but don’t believe everything you hear. Someone is likely to exaggerate or lead you to believe something that will encourage you to make a hasty decision.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22) — Make unique plans with a loved one. A social event will allow you to share your ideas with someone who can offer suggestions that will motivate you to move forward.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23) — Don’t let anger prevail. Stand back and look at the big picture before you make a move or unwise comment. Know what you are up against and be prepared to handle matters responsibly.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 22) — Invest more time and money into your home or living arrangements. Think outside the box, and you’ll come up with a responsible plan that will help you save money.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 23-Dec. 21) — Emotions will surface over trivial matters that you neglected to address. Don’t leave anything to chance or think that ignoring something will make it go away. Face the facts.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19) — Be creative and take care of your responsibilities efficiently and with finesse. The options you choose will lead to positive changes. Love and romance are on the rise.

